Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ugandan Embassy in China asked to return USD 538,200 sent mistakenly

Ugandan Embassy in China asked to return USD 538,200 sent mistakenly
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ugandaembassybj)

Ministry of Finance in Uganda has asked the Ugandan Embassy in China to return USD 538,200 (Shs2 billion) that was mistakenly sent. Keith Muhakanizi, addressing the accounting office of the embassy said that the government was supposed to send USD 61,800 which is about Shs229 million to the affected students and not USD 600,000 (Shs2.2 billion), according to a news report by The Monitor.

A letter has been sent by the Ministry of Finance to the Accounting Office, Uganda Embassy in Beijing on March 10 in this regard. The letter was signed by the Secretary to the Treasury Mr. Keith Muhakanizi.

The letter stated, "as you are aware, on the 28th of February 2020, this ministry transferred $600,000 (Shs2.2 billion) to the Uganda Mission in Beijing to support the affected students. However, upon receipt of the cabinet extract, we noted that there is a discrepancy between the amounts therein and that stated in the letter from the Ministry of Education and Sports."

According to the government, Uganda has about 105 students in Wuhan city Universities. 65 are known government-sponsored students while 40 are on private sponsorship.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, on Tuesday, the first time he has done so since the epidemic began and a sign that Beijing believes its control efforts are at a turning point, as new cases tumble.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Jaguar Land Rover says UK employee tests positive for coronavirus

Britains biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover said an employee at one of its British satellite facilities, a small site which is not one of the firms manufacturing locations, has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.We have i...

JDU renominates Harivansh, Ramnath Thakur to Rajya Sabha

The Janata Dal United JDU on Wednesday announced the names of Harivansh and Ramnath Thakur as candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls.The party has decided to send Harivansh and Ramnath Thakur to the Upper House. Both the JDU candi...

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen during West Bank protest, Palestinian ministry says

Israeli troops killed a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Israeli military had no immediate comment.A Reuters cam...

Santander reports first employee with coronavirus in Spain

Spains Santander on Wednesday reported its first employee with coronavirus at an office of its Spanish unit in Madrid.The employee is currently in home isolation without symptoms, the bank said in a statement. Reporting By Jess Aguado, Edit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020