Police incident over suspicious vehicle in central London ends
British police said an incident at a major junction in central London was over after they investigated a suspicious vehicle that had prompted a security alert.
Traffic had been stopped at Elephant and Castle, a major thoroughfare for traffic into the capital from southeast London while police examined contents of a car. "(The) the incident has been stood down," a police spokeswoman said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.