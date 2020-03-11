HIGHLIGHTS-UK announces budget plan as coronavirus risks mount

British finance minister Rishi Sunak delivered the first annual budget statement of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new government on Wednesday. Below are highlights from the speech:

CORONAVIRUS: "I want to get straight to the issue most on everyone’s mind– coronavirus COVID19. I know how worried people are. Worried about their health, the health of their loved ones, their jobs, their income, their businesses, their financial security. And I know they get even more worried when they turn on their TVs and hear talk of markets collapsing and recessions coming. People want to know what’s happening, and what can be done to fix it."

"I want to set out our economic response so we bring stability and security. Let me say this: We will get through this - together. The British people may be worried, but they are not daunted. We will protect our country and our people. We will rise to this challenge."

