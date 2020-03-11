Assam govt made arrangements to provide legal aid to those excluded from final NRC: MoS

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday that the Assam government has made arrangements to provide legal aid to those excluded from final National Register of Citizens (NRC).

His written reply in the Rajya Sabha came after Jose K Mani, a member from Kerala, asked whether the government has taken any steps to ensure that free legal aid is provided to those who are excluded from the final NRC and cannot afford private legal representation.

"The state government of Assam has made necessary arrangements to provide legal aid to the needy people amongst those excluded from Final NRC, Assam by providing all assistance through the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA)," Rai said. (ANI)

