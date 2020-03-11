4 people tested positive for COVID-19 in K'taka stable, 98,401 passengers screened so far

All the four people tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka so far, are stable and are recovering in the isolation facility, said Government of Karnataka on Wednesday. "Four COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka till date. All four cases are stable and recovering in isolation facility. Till now, 98,401 passengers have been screened in Karnataka," said Government of Karnataka in a statement.

"Till date 98,401 passengers have been screened in Karnataka," said Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru, Karnataka Meanwhile, in view of COVID-19 outbreak, the Government of India on Tuesday issued an additional travel advisory imposing travel restrictions on people arriving in India from coronavirus-affected countries.

The countries are Italy, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany. The government informed about the suspension of visas of foreign nationals from the aforementioned countries and those with travel history in these nations on or after February 1.

With 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60, the government said on Wednesday. Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens.

Six of the eight new cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi according to the ministry. (ANI)

