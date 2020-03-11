Hope to find clue about IB officer's murder from Delhi violence footages: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the people of Delhi have sent thousands of riot footages to police and hoped to find the clue behind Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma's murder mystery. "We have asked for the footage of riots from the people and media. I am happy to say that the people of Delhi have sent thousands of videos to the police. I hope that the clue behind Ankit Sharma's murder will be revealed through these footages," said Shah in the Lok Sabha while replying to the debate on Delhi violence.

"Around 60 social media accounts were created on February 22 and were closed down on February 26. Police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hate. Do they think that they would get away by closing such accounts? Police will find them out," he added. Shah said that through face identity software, over 1,100 people have been identified. "40 teams have been formed to arrest them. They are engaged in this work day and night," he added.

Shah also revealed that he had requested National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to visit the riot-affected areas during the Delhi violence. The Home Minister said that he did not visit the riot-hit areas himself as he did not want the police to divert its resources. (ANI)

