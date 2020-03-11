Deswal gets additional charge of BSF DG
Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Haryana cadre Surjit Singh Deswal on Wednesday took over the additional charge of Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF).
Deswal, a 1984-batch IPS officer, is currently the Director-General of Indo-Tibet Border Police.
He has succeeded Director-General Vivek Johri, who has been appointed Director-General of Madhya Pradesh Police. (ANI)
