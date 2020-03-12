Chinmoy Biswal posted as DCP Headquarters, Manjeet appointed DCP Metro
In the first transfer after SN Shrivastava took charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner last month, IPS officer Chinmoy Biswal was on Wednesday posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters).
In the first transfer after SN Shrivastava took charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner last month, IPS officer Chinmoy Biswal was on Wednesday posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters). Biswal, who was previously serving as the DCP (South-East), was earlier relieved from his post by the Election Commission in the wake of three firing incidents near Jamia and Shaheen Bagh.
On the other hand, IPS officer Vikram Porwal was given the charge of a special officer to the Delhi Police Commissioner. Another IPS officer, Manjeet, was appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro). Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, took over from Amulya Patnaik on February 29. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- IPS
- Delhi Police Commissioner
- Vikram Porwal
- Jamia
- Amulya Patnaik
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar slips on caution U.S. may not be immune to epidemic
Kuwait excludes oil carriers from ban on foreign ships to fight virus-notices
INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Rivals must pounce if Hamilton slips, says Rosberg
Here's the list of upcoming smartphones based on Snapdragon 865 5G chipset
CAA violence: Delhi HC says it's not confining proceeding to only 3 video clips and police shall lodge FIR in other such clips also.