Chinmoy Biswal posted as DCP Headquarters, Manjeet appointed DCP Metro

In the first transfer after SN Shrivastava took charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner last month, IPS officer Chinmoy Biswal was on Wednesday posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters).

IPS officer Chinmoy Biswal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the first transfer after SN Shrivastava took charge as the Delhi Police Commissioner last month, IPS officer Chinmoy Biswal was on Wednesday posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters). Biswal, who was previously serving as the DCP (South-East), was earlier relieved from his post by the Election Commission in the wake of three firing incidents near Jamia and Shaheen Bagh.

On the other hand, IPS officer Vikram Porwal was given the charge of a special officer to the Delhi Police Commissioner. Another IPS officer, Manjeet, was appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro). Shrivastava, a 1985-batch IPS officer, took over from Amulya Patnaik on February 29. (ANI)

