Questioning of Delhi violence accused reveals PFI's 'deep involvement' in riots

The Interrogation of a Popular Front of India (PFI) member, who was arrested in connection with Delhi violence, has revealed that the organisation was "deeply involved" in anti-CAA protests and riots that broke out in north-east Delhi last month, sources said on Wednesday. PFI member Danish has revealed that the organisation provided logistical and financial support to the rioters, according to sources.

They said that raids are being conducted to nab the other suspects in the matter and added that they are also collecting evidence. Some inflammatory speeches are also being looked into, sources said.

They further said that Danish has been working with PFI since 2018 and is the general secretary of Trilokpuri area in Delhi. Danish, who was recently arrested by a special cell of Delhi Police, was later sent to four days police remand by a court on Monday.

At least 53 people had lost their lives while over 200 others sustained injuries in the violence that rattled the national capital last month. (ANI)

