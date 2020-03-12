Asked employers to explore work from home option, says K'taka Depy CM amid coronavirus scare

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday said rumours that the state government has asked offices to remain closed tomorrow are false. He clarified that the government has asked employers to explore the option of work from home amid the coronavirus scare.

"The rumours that the Govt has asked offices to remain closed tomorrow are false. We have asked employers to explore options of work from home for their employees. Let us be vigilant about this issue and not fall prey to any such rumours," Ashwathnarayan tweeted. Meanwhile, Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi has cancelled all seminars, workshops or conferences in the premises in the wake of coronavirus spread.

"All the functions including seminars, workshops, conferences are to be cancelled. This is for urgent and necessary compliance," officials from the hospital said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

