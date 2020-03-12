Left Menu
British Police says dealing with multiple person stabbing incident in Walthamstow, London

British police said https://twitter.com/MPSWForest/status/1237874481369976832 on Wednesday it was dealing with a multiple person stabbing incident in Walthamstow, London.

"All victims are receiving treatment in hospital and we await an update on their condition," police said, adding that the incident did not pose any risk to the general public.

Sky News reported https://twitter.com/SkyNewsBreak/status/1237889908036911110 without citing sources that four teenagers had been stabbed in Walthamstow and seven people had been detained in connection with the incident.

