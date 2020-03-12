UK's Sunak says he is ready for more stimulus if needed for coronavirus

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was ready to do more to help Britain's economy if needed to offset the impact of the spread of coronavirus, a day after he delivered the biggest stimulus budget for nearly 30 years.

"As the situation evolves, if we need to do more, I of course stand ready to respond," Sunak told Talk Radio.

