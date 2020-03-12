Law and order situation in Delhi is normal, closely monitoring all PCR calls: Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa

Delhi Police on Thursday asserted that the normalcy has returned in the north-east Delhi and said it has registered 712 FIRs and arrested over 200 accused in connection with last month's violence in the national capital. "The situation is completely normal in northeast Delhi. All deployment is there and all PCR calls are being monitored personally. Senior officers are continuously monitoring the situation," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said while addressing the media on north-east Delhi violence.

He emphasized, "All PCR calls are being monitored closely by the cops." The official also said that so far 712 First Information Report (FIR) have been registered and more than "200 accused have been arrested."

"We have received a lot of videos that will help us in the investigation," he added. "There will be no action against the innocents. We are doing an analysis of all footages, face recognition technology is being used to identify people. Many people have come forward to record their statements," MS Randhawa stated.

"A section of media has reported that 13 persons died in north-east riots on 26 February. It is clarified that no incident of violence took place on February 26. Actually, nine dead bodies were located, four other persons died in hospital during treatment." He further stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and police are conducting the probe.

Delhi Police briefing comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Centre is ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person while probing the Delhi violence."We are ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person. 49 cases of Arms Act have been registered. 153 arms have been recovered. Over 650 meetings of peace committee have taken place since February 25," said Shah while replying to the debate on Delhi violence in the Lok Sabha. "The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have registered a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in the North East Delhi," he added. (ANI)

