Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Delhi Police response on plea alleging hate speeches by Sonia, Khurshid & BJP leaders,

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 16:08 IST
HC seeks Delhi Police response on plea alleging hate speeches by Sonia, Khurshid & BJP leaders,

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the police and the AAP government in the national capital on a fresh plea alleging that hate speeches were delivered by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and the BJP's Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notice to the police and the Delhi government on the petition, which has also sought registration of cases against those who allegedly gave the hate speeches.

The petition has sought setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) to assess the property damage in last month's communal violence in northeast Delhi. The bench asked the Delhi government and the police to file their replies by March 16 and listed the matter, along with all other similar pleas, for hearing on March 20. In the other matters pertaining to hate speeches, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time till March 16 to file a reply and the same was granted by the court.

The other petitions regarding hate speech include one by activist Harsh Mander seeking registration of FIR against three BJP leaders for alleged hate speeches by them. Another plea filed by a group called Lawyers' Voice has sought registration of FIRs against various political leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for allegedly making hate speeches. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat has filed two petitions in the high court, one seeking directions to make public the list of persons arrested in connection with the recent Delhi violence and the other challenging a trial court order deferring the decision on her complaint seeking direction to the police to lodge FIRs against the BJP leaders who allegedly gave hate speeches.

The latest petition has been filed by one Deepak Madan, who has sought the attachment of properties of people allegedly involved in giving hate speeches and suggested selling them off to compensate the victims of the communal violence in the national capital. It said the alleged hate speeches by political figures were not only defamatory but also provocative in nature and led to the communal riots last month. The plea has sought booking of these leaders under the National Security Act for allegedly continuously posting hate speeches and disturbing the country's integrity as their speeches led to destruction of properties in different areas of northeast Delhi. The plea claimed that no action has been taken against the politicians who allegedly delivered hate speeches, even though "impact of these hate and provocative speeches have been seen in North East, East Delhi and Shahdara district of Delhi where instances of multiple riots and mob attacks has caused deaths, loss of properties and severe injuries in many cases".

The petition claimed that the police, instead of taking steps to stop rioters, merely stood as spectators..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

UP: Forest watcher killed by tiger inside Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

A forest watcher died after being mauled by a tiger during patrol duty in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, an official said on Thursday. Baandhu, a daily wager working for the Forest department, was on patrol duty in Katiyara beat unde...

Rajasthan: Panchayat samiti official held taking bribe

A technical assistant of the Pahadi Panchayat Samiti of Bharatpur district was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 by a team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, an official said. The accused, M D Khan, had demanded the bribe from ...

Iran asks for billions in loans as virus deaths climb to 429

Iran says the new coronavirus has killed 75 more people, raising the death toll to 429 amid over 10,000 cases in the Islamic Republic. Thats according to a Health Ministry spokesman who spoke in a live, televised news conference on Thursday...

Kashmir University suspends classes till March 31 in view of coronavirus pandemic

Kashmir University on Thursday announced suspension of all classes for the rest of March as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus diseaseIt is notified for the information of all concerned that the classwork at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020