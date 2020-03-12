Coronavirus:HC disposes plea seeking shutdown of schools in TN

The Madras High Court has disposed of a petition seeking a direction to the state government to shutdown schools from kindergarten upto high school till the coronavirus is contained. When the plea came up, the court took note of two letters issued by the state government mentioning precautionary measures against the disease and instructions given to airports for screening all passengers.

It directed the state government to take appropriate steps for issuing instructions that may be necessary in relation to all educational institutions in the state. Disposing of the plea filed by advocate VK Rajavelu, the court said the petitioner has nowhere disclosed in the entire affidavit even a single incident pertaining to an occurrence of a coronavirus case in any educational institution.

"In the absence of any such material, such cavalier petition does not deserve to be entertained as a knee jerk reaction to shut down the schools," the First Bench, comprising Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Senthil Kumar Ramamoorthy, said. The petitioner said coronavirus cases were increasing the world over and according to doctors, children and elderly people are less immune and likely to get infected soon.

It could not be possible for children to follow precautionary steps against the disease at the educational institutions and there is likelihood of them getting infected, the petitioner said..

