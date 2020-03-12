Stay put wherever you are: Govt advises Indians travel only under compelling reasons amid coronavirus concerns

The Indian government on Thursday advised the citizens to stay put wherever they are and travel only under compelling reasons to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. "Our advice to them (the Indians) is that if they can manage to stay put, it is best, and if they are not able to, then we will look at the way as to how we can bring them. We are purely going by how the Ambassadors are advising us, which places to visit, and so on," Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary, MEA, said during a press briefing here.

"The advisory that we have received yesterday is very clear: Only compelling reasons should be there if anyone wants to come," he added. Anil Malik, the Additional Secretary from the Ministry of Home Affairs, informed during the briefing that there has been a decline of 40 per cent in the number of people travelling to India in the last 20 days. (ANI)

