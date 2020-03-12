Delhi Police apprehend one person in IB officer's murder case

Delhi Police have apprehended one person -- Salman -- in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday had arrested Shah Alam, brother of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is also an accused in the murder of Sharma.

Three other people who had given shelter to Shah Alam have also been arrested. Tahir Hussain was sent to seven-day police custody on March 6.

Earlier, the Karkardooma court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the suspended AAP leader, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side. Hussain has been named in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents.

At least, 53 people including Ankit and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital. (ANI)

