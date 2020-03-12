Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP HC hauls up DGP for detention of TDP chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:22 IST
AP HC hauls up DGP for detention of TDP chief

Amaravati, Mar 12 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday pulled up state Director General of Police Damodar Gautam Sawang over the Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu's detention at the Visakhapatnam airport on February 27 after taking him into preventive custody. A Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice J K Maheshwari, made the DGP read out section 151 CrPC and questioned Sawang why he did not take disciplinary action against his subordinate officers.

The DGP appeared in person on the summons of the court for hearing a petition filed by former MLA T Sravan Kumar challenging the illegal detention of the TDP chief in the airport when he went to attend a series of programmes in the district. "Read out Section 151 CrPC. Why did you not take any action against the Visakhapatnam police officials," the court asked the DGP.

It also questioned if he supported his subordinate officers when they violated the law. The DGP replied that he did not take any action as the issue was pending in court.

"If the court orders, we will take necessary action," Sawang replied. If you dont take action which you are supposed to, we will take action, the court warned.

The court then directed the DGP to submit a report on the action taken against the errant officers. The DGP also faced the courts wrath in another case relating to the police action against protestors in capital Amaravati.

The High Court, which on its own took cognizance of imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr P C and the conduct of a 'long march' by over 500 police personnel in a village, asked the DGP what was the need for such an action when protests were being carried out in a peaceful manner. Why were so many police deployed in one village? What is the need? Why such acts in a democracy, the court questioned.

The court was not satisfied with the DGPs reply that everything was part of precautionary measures. "Precautionary measures should be in tune with the law. Where is the need for such measures in villages where people are protesting in a peaceful manner," the court asked.

The court asked the DGP to explain the action taken against police officials concerned over this. PTI DBV NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah says anti-CAA protests slowly turned into communal riots, "doubtful" not to be marked in NPR form

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that D doubtful will not be marked in any column during the National Population Register exercise as he accused the opposition of misguiding the main minority community about Citizenship Amendment Ac...

Emirates freezes recruitment as airline braces for coronavirus impact - internal email

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, has frozen recruitment and told staff the coronavirus outbreak was possibly the biggest challenge it has faced in several years, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.This...

Spain announces package to tackle 'tsunami' coronavirus impact

Spain on Thursday announced measures to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic, which the countrys hoteliers described as a tsunami threatening the survival of their businesses. Funds will be directed to central and regional...

Delhi CM, L-G hold meeting to review preparedness for tackling coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Anil Baijal on Thursday held a joint meeting to review the preparedness for coronavirus in the wake of four confirmed cases of infection. According to a statement from the CMO, Delhi Health Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020