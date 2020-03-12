Left Menu
Coronavirus scare: CJI holds meeting to discuss possibility of limiting SC's functioning

  PTI
  • New Delhi
  12-03-2020
  • Created: 12-03-2020 21:37 IST
A meeting was held on Thursday evening at the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and the possibility of limiting the Supreme Court's functioning. Besides the CJI, the other judges who attended the meeting were Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit, said lawyer and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) secretary Ashok Arora who also attended the meeting.

"Regarding COVID-19, a meeting was held today (Thursday) at 7 pm at the residence of the CJI with Justice Arun Mishra and Justice U U Lalit, Attorney General, Solicitor General, Secretary SCBA, Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) and officials of Ministry of Health and Ministry of Law," Arora said. He said the judges would take a call by Friday afternoon on whether to extend the ongoing vacation of the apex court or have limited functioning.

Arora said the apex court may consider using technology such as video-conferencing to ensure that there is less crowd of lawyers and litigants in the courtrooms. He said it was discussed at the meeting that the top court may also consider not to list fresh and after-notice matters where the chances of lawyers and litigants coming to the courtrooms in large numbers are high..

