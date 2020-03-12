Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court asks police to file ATR against those involved in morphing Kejriwal's video

A Delhi Court has asked Delhi Police to file Action Taken Report on the criminal complaint seeking lodging of FIR against people who were allegedly involved in morphing a video to "show Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal using abusive content".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 23:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 23:50 IST
Delhi court asks police to file ATR against those involved in morphing Kejriwal's video
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court has asked Delhi Police to file Action Taken Report on the criminal complaint seeking lodging of FIR against people who were allegedly involved in morphing a video to "show Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal using abusive content". The complaint said that morphed abusive content has degraded the office of Chief Minister.

Metropolitan Magistrate Kishore Kumar has directed the SHO concerned to file Action Taken Report in the matter and listed the matter for further hearing on March 24. The complaint was filed by social activist Amit Sahni alleging that the abusive content is degrading constitutionally elected Chief Minister and such content is being circulated further to the public at large which is creating a negative impact on kids, who are unable to understand the manner in which the song is morphed and shown that the Chief Minister is using abusive content.

"The video was uploaded on February 12 and the result of Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election was announced on February 11 with the sole object of degrading the constitutionally elected Chief Minister in a manner which is detrimental for the kids, who cannot understand that it is not the Chief Minister but the video is morphed with ulterior motives," the petitioner said. On March 05, complainant Sahni made a complaint to the SHO of Paschim Vihar police station but till date no FIR or other action has been taken by the police officials, the petitioner told the court.

He has requested the Delhi Court to summon the accused persons involved in morphing and try them under Section 294 (Whoever, to the annoyance of others: does any obscene act in any public place, or sings recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code and under provisions of Information Technology Act. He has also sought a direction to the concerned police officials to conduct investigation against the accused persons by lodging FIR against them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

South Africa retracts comment about local transmission of coronavirus

South Africas health ministry on Thursday retracted a comment that the country had seen the first case of local transmission of the coronavirus, saying that an error had been made by the laboratory that tested the patient.Sub-Saharan Africa...

Coronavirus : Delhi Health Minister writes to Harsh Vardhan for lab facilities

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has written to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to strengthen the lab facility in Delhi hospital in wake of coronavirus pandemic. According to Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, if the governmen...

PM Johnson warns Britons: more loved ones are going to die from coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the governments chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected. Stock markets tu...

Yankees' Judge hopeful of swift recovery

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge said Thursday he is feeling encouraged about his progress from a cracked right rib. Judge said he was pushing to return quickly but was unable to pinpoint a date.I really dont want to put myself ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020