Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bernard Madoff wants to make 'dying, personal plea' for freedom

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 00:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 00:38 IST
Bernard Madoff wants to make 'dying, personal plea' for freedom

A dying Bernard Madoff wants to tell the U.S. judge who will decide whether to free him from prison that he has accepted responsibility for his massive Ponzi scheme, and is sincerely remorseful for his crimes and their impact on victims. In court papers filed late Wednesday and early Thursday, Madoff's lawyer Brandon Sample asked Circuit Judge Denny Chin to schedule a hearing in Manhattan where the 81-year-old Madoff could speak by phone from his prison in Butner, North Carolina, where he has served nearly 11 years of his 150-year term.

A hearing would "likely to be the last proceeding in this case before Mr Madoff's death," expected within 18 months, Sample said. "Allowing Mr. Madoff to give what is, in effect, a final dying, personal plea is eminently reasonable." Sample also submitted a letter from a person who agreed to house Madoff, but asked it not be made public because it "could lead to harassment or other invasions of the letter writer's privacy given the extremely public nature of this case."

The U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan opposes Madoff's release. In a letter to the judge on Thursday, it took no position on the request for a hearing, but said any claim by Madoff that he accepted responsibility would be "self-serving." Prosecutors have said Madoff used his firm Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC to swindle thousands of individuals, charities, pension funds and hedge funds, including many with ties to the Jewish community, over multiple decades.

A court-appointed trustee estimated Madoff's customers lost $17.5 billion, of which nearly $14 billion has been recovered. Prosecutors estimated the fraud at $64.8 billion, based on amounts Madoff told customers they had in their accounts just before his December 2008 arrest.

Chin called Madoff's crimes "extraordinarily evil" in imposing the 150-year sentence in June 2009. Madoff is seeking "compassionate release" under the First Step Act, a bipartisan 2018 law affording early freedom to some older prisoners, often for health reasons.

Sample has said Madoff is dying of kidney failure, and is also confined to a wheelchair and battling several other illnesses. Prosecutors have said the scope of Madoff's crimes, his refusal to accept responsibility, and his practice of "deflecting blame" toward victims in interviews from prison justify keeping him behind bars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol closed to the public as coronavirus hits Congress

Officials ordered the U.S. Capitol complex closed to much of the public starting on Thursday, one day after a staffer for a senator from Washington state tested positive for the new coronavirus. Limited access to the Capitol and office buil...

EXPLAINER-What happens if Trump declares coronavirus an emergency?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he may declare the coronavirus pandemic an emergency by invoking a law known as the Stafford Act.The following explains how the Stafford Act works and what powers a declaration would unlock. WHAT...

Trump signs law to prevent U.S. rural telecom carriers from using Huawei network equipment

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday to bar telecom carriers from using U.S. subsidies to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp and other companies deemed a national security threat. The law also req...

UPDATE 2-China government spokesman says U.S. military may have bought virus to China

A spokesman for Chinas Foreign Ministry suggested on Thursday the U.S. military might have brought the coronavirus to the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been hardest hit by the outbreak, doubling down on a war of words with Washington. Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020