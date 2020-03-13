Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unnao rape case: Delhi court sentences expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar to 10 years in prison

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 11:29 IST
Unnao rape case: Delhi court sentences expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar to 10 years in prison

A Delhi court on Friday sentenced expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years' imprisonment in the murder case of Unnao rape victim's father. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma directed both Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother Atul Sengar to pay Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the victim's family.

The victim's father had died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Big-B shares poetic video to raise awareness about COVID-19

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan released a poetic public service announcement in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. In a Tweet from Friday, Big-B shared a video of himself reciting a short poem, which he wrote to raise awareness about the...

UPDATE 1-Thailand warns of coronavirus danger of sharing drinks, cigarettes

Thailand issued a new coronavirus warning to the party-going public on Friday after a cluster of 13 cases was traced to a group of friends who shared cigarettes and drinks.Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the health ministrys permanent secretary, told...

JNU suspends classes till March 31

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Friday ordered suspension of classes with immediate effect till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreakHowever, routine office work will remain unaffected, the university said as it urged all officers, fa...

Coronavirus: Aus PM Morrison announces crowd ban, advises citizens to reconsider foreign travel

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced a ban on all non-essential gatherings of over 500 people starting from Monday and urged citizens to reconsider foreign travel to limit the rapid spread of coronavirus pandemic tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020