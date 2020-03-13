Coronavirus: Kamal Nath holds meeting, reviews preparedness
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday chaired a meeting to review the situation.
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday chaired a meeting to review the situation. Several officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Principal Secretary (Health Department), attended the meeting.
The World Health Organisation on Wednesday declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 75. The country has also reported its first coronavirus death in Karnataka, the health ministry had stated earlier. (ANI)
