Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Assembly adjourns sine die due to surge in corona cases in state

The Kerala Assembly was on Friday adjourned sine die on Friday in view of a surge in the number of cases tested positive for coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 14:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 14:51 IST
Kerala Assembly adjourns sine die due to surge in corona cases in state
Kerala Assembly (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala Assembly was on Friday adjourned sine die on Friday in view of a surge in the number of cases tested positive for coronavirus. The Kerala Assembly was scheduled to conclude on April 8.

According to official estimates, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is 17. India has till Thursday morning confirmed 75 official cases of the lethal infection and its first COVID-19 death in Karnataka.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Govt to consider raising income criteria for social security pension, says HP CM

The Himachal Pradesh government will consider hiking income criteria of Rs 35,000 per year for women and differently abled persons to avail social security pension, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in the state assembly on Friday. Terming...

Coronavirus: Health staff to work on holidays, leave cancelled

The Karnataka government on Friday asked doctors and other health staff to work on public holidays also till the spread of coronavirus is contained. Accordingly, starting from tomorrow -- a second Saturday -- and Sunday followed by all publ...

PayPal unveils ElderCare@PayPal initiative to employees

Chennai, Mar 13 PTI Digital payments player PayPal on Friday said it has unveiled an ElderCarePayPal initiative offering holistic wellness for parents of its employees. The company said the initiative was part of its efforts to provide empl...

Disqualified UP MLA sent jail for 10-yr, fined Rs 10L for death of Unnao rape victim's father

Disqualified UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was on Friday handed down 10 years rigorous imprisonment, besides imposition of a fine of Rs 10 lakh, by a Delhi Court for the death of Unnao rape victims father in custody, saying no leniency can be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020