Ethiopian gunmen kills five Kenyans at Sessi, Kenya

Ethiopian gunmen crossed the border and killed five Kenyans at Sessi on March 12. The locals are claiming them as Ethiopian soldiers, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

The gunmen broke into houses on Thursday night and opened fire on the men, accusing them of Ethiopian rebels.

Several gunshots were also witnessed today morning in the area that lies on the Kenya-Ethiopia border. The provincial administration, security agencies, and local leaders were holed up in a crisis meeting over the attack, today morning.

The incident happens at the backdrop of recent cases of territorial border breaches on Kenya's north.

President Uhuru Kenyatta held talks with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde on March 12 who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral subjects, among them the peaceful co-existence among communities living along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

They also discussed the challenges facing the Nile River basin and emphasized the need for pursuing African solutions to African problems.

Kenyatta has sent Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to Ethiopia on March 10 for further talks on cross border relations between Kenya and Somalia, following a breach of our border at Mandera by Jubbaland soldiers.

Representing H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta, we've held substantive talks with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia @AbiyAhmedAli on Kenya's desire for more avenues of collaboration to tackle endemic issues along the Kenya-Somalia border with a view to enhancing regional stability.

Matiang'i said that several talks has been done with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia on Kenya's desire for more avenues of collaboration to tackle endemic issues along the Kenya-Somalia border.

