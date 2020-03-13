Delhi police rescues two Bihar girls found abandoned.

Two girls, hailing from Bihar, who were found in an "abandoned condition" in the national capital were handed over to their family members by Delhi police on Thursday. "Three days ago, Constable Rohitash, of Chanakyapuri Police Station went on patrolling in Sanjay Camp cluster area and found two girls in an abandoned condition," said a police official.

" He talked to them and brought them to the police station for proper care and protection. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that a missing case had already been registered in Sonpur Police Station of Bihar," told police. "Thereafter, the girls were medically examined in RML hospital and shifted to a shelter home in Karol Bagh. Senior Superintendent Of Police (SSP), Sonpur, Bihar was informed. Yesterday, the family members of the girls along with local police staff of Sonpur police station, reached Chanakyapuri police station. The girls were then handed over to their family members," Police added. (ANI)

