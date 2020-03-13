Left Menu
COVID-19: Andhra to increase the number of testing facilities

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to increase the number of coronavirus testing facilities in the state.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government has decided to increase the number of coronavirus testing facilities in the state. "Coronavirus testing facilities are being increased in the state. Tirupati SVIMS Virology lab is providing both initial screening test and a confirmatory test. Another laboratory will start functioning at Vijayawada from tomorrow, where the initial screening test will be available," said Andhra Pradesh special chief secretary to Medical and Health Department K S Jawahar Reddy on Friday.

Reddy further said that one corona positive case was recorded at Nellore and all precautionary measures are being taken. "The State government is following the orders of the Government of India regarding the quarantine. Attempts to establish a quarantine facility at Visakhapatnam International Airport are underway," he said.

The state government is also taking the support of private hospitals. "Government hospitals have 100 ventilators and many more are being procured. At the same time, more than 400 ventilators are available at private hospitals in the state," he said.

He informed that the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 would be implemented in the state to contain the spread of COVID-19. "If the guidelines and directions are not followed at places of public gatherings like cinema halls and shopping malls, action will be taken as per that act," he added. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 75.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

