Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Federal govt says building public toilets is responsibility of local govt

Nigeria: Federal govt says building public toilets is responsibility of local govt
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The Federal government of Nigeria has made it clear that building public toilets is the sole responsibility of local governments, according to a news report by Vanguard.

The statement was made by the representative of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Director of Water Quality Control and Sanitation, Emmanuel Awe, at the recent African Sanitation Policy Guidelines (ASPG), Country Stakeholder Consultation Meeting, held in Abuja.

Awe said that building toilets in public places like markets, schools, and primary health care centers is a constitutional responsibility of the local government but households and other privately owned property including schools and malls should be provided with toilets by their owners.

"Federal Government does not have communities, but all these communities are in the States and local governments. For building toilets in public places the federal government can only intervene, the responsibility of building toilets solely lies with the local governments," said Awe.

"All we are doing is to intervene and demonstrate that it is doable, and the states are to ensure that all their local governments are empowered enough to build public toilets, build toilets in their schools, primary health centers, and it is not our responsibility to build toilets," he added.

Awe said that 47 million Nigerians are practicing Open Defecation, and it gives the government serious concern about it, but efforts are made to eradicate the practice by 2025.

The minister also said that the government is encouraged by the fact that India has removed 550 million people from Open Defecation within five years. So it is possible for Nigeria to remove 47 million people from open defecation within the next five years.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore sets stage for polls despite virus

Changes to Singapores electoral boundaries were announced Friday, setting the stage for polls soon, with an opposition party saying any move to conduct elections during the coronavirus outbreak would be irresponsible. There had been doubts ...

Sindhu called up whether to continue playing All England, told to carry on by sports minister

Wary of the novel COVID-19 threat, top shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday called up Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju from the United Kingdom, seeking his suggestion on whether to continue playing in the All England Championships. Rijiju said on Fri...

Austria sets border checks with Switzerland, bans more flights over coronavirus

Austria will introduce border checks with Switzerland and Liechtenstein and ban flight connections with France, Spain and Switzerland from Monday to slow the spread of coronavirus, the government said on Friday.The coronavirus reached Austr...

FACTBOX-What's in the coronavirus U.S. stimulus bill?

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Trump administration are close to a deal on a coronavirus economic aid package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Friday morning. Details are still in flux, but here are element...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020