Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case convict moves SC with fresh curative petition

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 01:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 00:17 IST
Nirbhaya case convict moves SC with fresh curative petition

In a last ditched effort, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Pawan Gupta, has moved the Supreme Court with a curative petition against the dismissal of his review plea rejecting his juvenility claim. The top court had on January 31 dismissed his review plea against the rejection of his appeal on January 20

The review plea was taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna and was dismissed

Pawan's counsel A P Singh confirmed filing of the curative petition on Tuesday. While dismissing his appeal on January 20, the top court had said there was no ground to interfere with the Delhi High Court order that rejected Pawan's similar plea. The apex court had said that the convict's claim was rightly rejected by the trial court as also the high court. It had said the matter was raised earlier in the review plea before the apex court which rejected the claim of juvenility taken by Pawan and another convict Vinay Kumar Sharma and that order has attained finality. Pawan's counsel had earlier argued that as per his school-leaving certificate, he was a minor at the time of the offence. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, had said Pawan's claim of juvenility was considered at each and every judicial forum and it will be a travesty of justice if the convict is allowed to raise the claim of juvenility repeatedly and at this point of time. The trial court had on March 5 issued fresh black warrants for the execution of all the four convicts in the case—Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay (26) and Akshay (31)—in Tihar Jail at 5.30 am on March 20. All the convicts have exhausted their legal remedies and constitutional remedies with the filing of their mercy petitions, which have been rejected by the President.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suedzucker says sugar supply secure despite high demand

Suedzucker, Europes largest sugar refiner, said on Wednesday sugar supplies are secure despite heavy demand as some European consumers stockpile during the coronavirus crisis. As a producer of food and animal feed, we are part of the critic...

Avoid unnecessary travel in view of COVID-19, says Chairman Railway Board after meeting parl panel.

Avoid unnecessary travel in view of COVID-19, says Chairman Railway Board after meeting parl panel....

COVID-19: President calls on SA citizens to improve personal hygiene

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on citizens to refrain from stockpiling on groceries as the government intensifies its efforts to contain the Coronavirus COVID-19.The President said this when he met with leaders of all political partie...

U.S. immigration courts shut after outcry over coronavirus fears

The U.S. government canceled all deportation hearings for immigrants not in detention after immigration judges and government prosecutors complained busy courts were putting them at risk of COVID-19 infection.Kathryn Mattingly, a spokeswoma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020