Avoid all non-essential travel: Indian Embassy in US advises students amid coronavirus pandemic

The Indian Embassy in the US in an updated advisory has asked the Indian students in America to avoid non-essential travel and added that it is in touch with the US government on the issues being faced by Indian students here in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.

  Washington DC
  Updated: 19-03-2020 03:17 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 03:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Embassy in the US in an updated advisory has asked the Indian students in America to avoid non-essential travel and added that it is in touch with the US government on the issues being faced by Indian students here in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus. "The Embassy of India is in touch with the US government on the issues being faced by Indian students. The US government has indicated that it is closely monitoring the implications that this evolving situation may have for international students," the embassy said in an updated advisory for Indian students on Wednesday.

The Embassy advised them to avoid all non-essential domestic or international travel. "Please avoid all non-essential domestic or international travel. For official advisories on the domestic US and international travel, please consult the CDC website. For international travel, please also contact your DSO for information on any possible impact in the future on your F-1 or J-1 status," it said.

The Embassy said the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) will continue to provide guidance on distance-learning for international students. The Embassy highlighted that SEVP recently confirmed that international students can temporarily engage in distance-learning, either from within the U.S. or outside the country, in light of COVID-19, without affecting their visa status.

The Embassy in its advisory said: "If you are staying in on-campus housing and are asked to vacate, check with your university if you can petition to continue staying in on-campus housing. If you cannot petition for continued on-campus housing or your petition is not accepted, consult with your university or your network on how to find alternate accommodations." "If your university is shutting down on-campus services, check with your university on how to avail your university's health services, student health insurance, international student services, and any other essential service(s) that may be impacted," the advisory read.

Further, the embassy advised to read official campus advisories or "contact your Designated Student Official (DSO) for information on how short-term or long-term shifts to online courses will impact your F-1 or J-1 status." "If you are graduating in Spring 2020 and travelling internationally, please contact your DSO for advice on how this may impact your graduation and application for OPT," the Embassy said.

While stressing that this is an "unprecedented situation", the Embassy said: "We can successfully manage it by taking decisions with a calm mind. Please take prudent health precautions and carefully review information and travel advisories." (ANI)

