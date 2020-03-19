Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: Wife of death-row convict Akshay faints outside court

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 14:25 IST
Nirbhaya case: Wife of death-row convict Akshay faints outside court

Wife of Akshay Singh, one of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, fainted outside the Patiala House Court on Thursday saying that she and her minor son be hanged too. "I want justice too. Kill me too. I don't want to live. My husband is innocent. Why is the society after us?", she cried hysterically outside the court.

"We were living with the hope that we will get justice but we are being killed everyday for the past seven years," she said. Singh's wife, who beat herself with sandals, was consoled by lawyers outside.

The counsel for the victim's parents said however that the convict does not deserve leniency. "Akshay was a member of our society. Everybody is pained for unnatural deaths, but Akshay does not deserve leniency," the lawyer said.

On March 5, a trial court had issued fresh death warrants for March 20 at 5.30 am, as the date for the execution of convicts Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay (31). The court was on Thursday informed that no legal remedies of any of the four convicts in the were pending in any of the courts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM wants Centre to allow corona tests by pvt hospitals

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday warned of a worsening coronavirus crisis in the country and urging the Centre to allow private hospitals to conduct tests for the virus affliction to ensure its access to all the people. Cal...

Coronavirus: WB mulling release of life convicts on parole

The West Bengal jail department is mulling releasing life convicts on parole in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. According to Additional Director General ADG, Prisons, Arun Gupta, the department is pondering over the idea that wh...

Coronavirus: Delhi Police will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police on Thursday said it will not conduct drunken driving test unless someone is visibly drunk and driving recklessly. They said no drunken driving checking will be conducted unless someone is visibly ...

France may extend coronavirus lockdown as face mask shortage bites

France will extend a two-week lockdown if the coronavirus threat persists, the government said Thursday, as one national police union urged officers to refuse tasks that brought them into close proximity with the public because of a face ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020