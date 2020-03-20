Left Menu
People News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein moved to maximum security prison and 'Hawai 5-O' actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Harvey Weinstein moved to maximum security prison in upstate N.Y.

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday was transferred to a maximum security prison in upstate New York to serve a 23-year sentence for sexual assault and rape. Weinstein, 67, was taken to the Wende Correctional Facility, located in Alden, east of Buffalo, according to the New York State Department of Corrections website.

'Hawaii 5-O' actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said on Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video.

