The nation got justice today: Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi reacts to SC judgement

After the Supreme Court dismissed the petition of Nirbhaya gang-rape case convict Pawan Gupta against the rejection of his mercy plea by the President and seeking stay on execution, the victim's mother Asha Devi on Friday said that "the nation has got justice".

Delhi: Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim show victory sign after Supreme Court's dismissal of death row convict Pawan Gupta's plea seeking stay on execution. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After the Supreme Court dismissed the petition of Nirbhaya gang-rape case convict Pawan Gupta against the rejection of his mercy plea by the President and seeking stay on execution, the victim's mother Asha Devi on Friday said that "the nation has got justice". "I am feeling satisfied today because finally our daughter has got justice. The whole country was ashamed of this crime. Today the nation has got justice," Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother said while speaking to reporters.

She thanked the court for rejecting the "delaying tactics". "The country's daughters have got justice. Those people who have been with us for the past seven years...I want to thank the people of our country who supported us. The sun that rises tomorrow will be written in history. I want to thank the judiciary that Nirbhaya got justice today. I want to thank the President. I want to thank the court for rejecting the delay tactics. Finally, I want to thank two of our lawyers," she said.

The Supreme Court, in a late night hearing, dismissed the petition of death row convict Pawan Gupta against the rejection of his mercy plea by the President and seeking a stay on execution. A three-judge bench rejected the plea in an hour-long hearing that began ta 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Earlier, in a hearing that lasted for around two hours, the Delhi High Court refused to stay the execution of the four convicts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

