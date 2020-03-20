It will create fear among criminals, says father of cab rape victim on hanging of Nirbhaya convicts

The father of the 25-year-old woman who was raped by a cab driver in 2014, said that the hanging of convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case will create fear among the criminals. All four convicts in the case -- Akshay Singh Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh -- were hanged till death at 5:30 am on Friday.

"Their hanging sendsa strong message to the society and will create fear among the criminals involved in such heinous crimes. It will help in reducing such crimes, however, much more is needed to be done to curb the sexual offences against women," father of the victim told ANI. He also slammed convicts lawyer saying that he crossed all limits by moving various 'frivolous' application in order to save convicts from gallows.

"It was fine till they were availing the legal remedies but after exhausting legal remedies, they started moving various applications without any merit. Their lawyer didn't maintain any decorum and showed no moral responsibility towards society," he added. The incident, which shook the society, occurred on the night of December 5, 2014, when the victim, a finance executive working in Gurugram, was returning home in Inderlok.

Convict, Shiv Kumar Yadav, who was driving the cab was arrested two days later on December 7, 2014, from Mathura. The trial court on November 3, 2015, was sentenced life term till death to Yadav after convicting under various charges dealing with committing rape causes grievous bodily harm or disfigures or endangers the life of a woman, abducting, criminal intimidation and causing hurt of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Delhi High Court has also upheld the trial court conviction and sentence order. (ANI)

