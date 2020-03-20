Bars, pubs in K'taka to remain closed from tomorrow till Mar 31: Yediyurappa

All bars and pubs in Karnataka will remain closed from Saturday till March 31 as a preventive measure to tackle coronavirus spread, said state Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. As per the government advisory, restaurants including cafes cannot serve food in-house and only takeaways will be allowed.

"All bars/pubs to remain closed from tomorrow till March 31 in Karnataka. In all city municipal corporations across the state, restaurants including cafes cannot serve food in-house, only takeaways will be allowed," said Yediyurappa in a statement. 15 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state till now, said Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Friday.The Minister told ANI that two COVID-19 patients, who are recovering, will soon be discharged from the hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

