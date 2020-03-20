Left Menu
Dy CM Sisodia announces closure of 3 Delhi Haats to combat COVID-19 spread

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced the closure of three Delhi Haats run by Delhi government in INA, Pitampura and Janakpuri to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday announced the closure of three Delhi Haats run by Delhi government in INA, Pitampura and Janakpuri to contain the spread of coronavirus. "We are closing all 3 Delhi Haats also which are run by Delhi government in INA, Pitam Pura and Janakpuri. HoHo bus services of tourism department are also closed," Sisodia tweeted.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all malls in the national capital will be closed in view of COVID-19 outbreak with the exception of grocery stores and pharmacies. The Delhi government in an earlier order today advised all private-sector employers to allow their employees to work from home till March 31, in a bid to counter the COVID-19 threat.

It advised all private sector offices including multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corporate offices situated in the national capital to allow their employees to work from home till March 31. Delhi has seen one death due to the infection and a total of 17 people, including one foreign national, has tested positive for the disease so far.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

