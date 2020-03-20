Combating COVID-19: Parliamentary Affairs Ministry holds meeting with MPs who are qualified medical doctors

In an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Friday held a meeting with MPs who are qualified medical doctors cutting across party lines, at Parliament Library here. "Today, we have convened a meeting with medical experts, officials from the Health Ministry and MPs who are qualified doctors. This meeting was held on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told ANI.

"Our party president JP Nadda, who was the then Union Health Minister, initiated this meeting and we discussed our preparations and action to be taken to contain coronavirus threat. Everbody has lauded the efforts of the government. All the leaders expressed their commitment to full implementation of 'Social Distancing' and 'Janta Curfew' message by the Prime Minister," Joshi added. The prevailing situation was reviewed in the meeting. All the MPs gave their own suggestions to stop the coronavirus.

"Many MPs have expressed concern that special precautions should be taken while disposing of the garbage discharged from the hospital. All MPs coming from the medical field also assured the health ministry that they are ready to give their service whenever needed," Joshi said. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, BJP president JP Nadda, Dr Mahesh Sharma, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, Dr Pritam Munde and officials of the Ministry of Health were present in the meeting.

The meeting came a day after the Prime Minister's address to the nation where he appealed to people to not venture out of their homes unless absolutely necessary and to avoid social gatherings. The Prime Minister had also asked children and senior citizens to remain at home and called on people to observe 'Janta Curfew' on March 22.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.