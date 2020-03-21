Left Menu
COVID-19 : IT companies agree to shut offices, says Karnataka deputy CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that all the IT companies in the state have agreed to close their offices and have also allowed some employees to work from home in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 11:57 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said that all the IT companies in the state have agreed to close their offices and have also allowed some employees to work from home in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. "IT companies agreed to close their offices and allow employees, except for those discharging essential services, to work from home during a video conference with companies' representatives yesterday," said Narayan.

The Deputy Chief Minister said a circular regarding it will be issued soon. Fifteen people have tested positive for CIVID-19 in the state, State Health Minister B Sriramulu had said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the news and public relations department, the Indian Red Cross Society and the Karnataka State Labour Studies Institute have invited volunteers for the programme to provide real-time information to people to avoid spreading rumours and misinformation about coronavirus. The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India now stands at 258 including 39 foreigners, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

