Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Inmates cannot meet families till Mar 31, orders Ghaziabad Jail administration

As a pracautionary measure to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Ghaziabad Jail Administration has put a ban over the meetings of inmates with their family members from March 21 till March 31.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 12:56 IST
COVID-19: Inmates cannot meet families till Mar 31, orders Ghaziabad Jail administration
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As a pracautionary measure to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Ghaziabad Jail Administration has put a ban over the meetings of inmates with their family members from March 21 till March 31. According to the Health Ministry, 23 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh including a foreign national. While, 9 people have been discharged from the hospitals till date. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India is 258 (including 39 foreigners).

Earlier, the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad, Ajay Shankar Pandey had instructed all officials of Ghaziabad Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and other civic agencies to remain on high alert. The Health Ministry has issued an advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Polish volunteers deliver coffee, walk dogs as coronavirus spreads

Robert Wagner, a community activist in the Polish city of Wroclaw, says delivering coffee and packed lunches to hard-pressed doctors and paramedics is the least he can do as coronavirus spreads across the country. In Poland, where 439 cases...

French swim federation joins US counterpart in Olympics delay call

Frances swimming federation on Saturday joined its US counterpart in calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, adding to pressure on the IOC. The current context does not allow the 2020 Olympic Game...

Health ministry undertakes training for critical care management at 1000 places

The Union health ministry on Saturday carried out training for critical care management at 1,000 places through video conference, and said it will conduct nationwide mock drill on Sunday for emergency response to handle coronavirus cases ca...

Former BSP MP Dumpy to self-isolate at Uttarakhand farmhouse

Former BSP MP Akbar Ahmad Dumpy, whose high profile party in Lucknow was attended by&#160;Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID 19, arrived at his farmhouse at Kichha here on Saturday to stay in isolation as a pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020