Joint efforts by govt, society can prevent COVID-19 , says AP Guv

Amid the coronavirus scare, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Saturday appealed people to be more vigilant and said that the joint partnership of the government and the society can prevent the spread of COVID-19. "Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan appealed to the people to be more vigilant in the fight against coronavirus. He said it is possible to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus with the joint partnership of the government and civil society," an official release said.

Earlier the Governor held a held high-level review meeting at Andhra Pradesh Raj Bhawan in Vijayawada. The leaders who were present at the meeting include state Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary of Health and Medical department Jawahar Reddy.

On March 20, a man was tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam who returned recently from Saudi Arabia. With that, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to three.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.