Combating COVID-19: MEA issues country-wise helpline numbers, advisories

Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday issued various country-wise travel advisories for Indian nationals returning home and the foreign nationals who are stranded in India.

  Updated: 21-03-2020 20:07 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 20:07 IST
Representative image.

Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday issued various country-wise travel advisories for Indian nationals returning home and the foreign nationals who are stranded in India. As per the advisory for Finland and Estonia, Indian students studying there have not been asked to vacate student accommodations and residence halls. Universities and colleges are providing distance learning and digital learning.

The Embassy of India in Helsinki is open and will continue to support the Indian students in these countries. For Indians in Finland, the MEA has made certain numbers available for assistance and addressing travel queries. +358-44 936 9316, +358-46 841 2040, +358-44 937 9316 are the numbers operational during the working hours.

The emergency helpline number +358-447579259 has been made active for any queries after office hours. The MEA has also issued certain e-mails for Indians in Finland. visacons.helsinki@mea.gov.in and cons.helsinki@mea.gov.in are e-mail IDs that can be used.

The Indian Embassy in Tokyo has also released helpline numbers and emergency email IDs to assist Indians stranded in Japan. The Indian Embassy in Tokyo tweeted: "Due to #COVID19, for any queries related to travel advisories or emergency visas, consular service related matter, plz contact @IndianEmbTokyo Helpline number (24x7): +81 80 3301 5242 [not for routine passport, visa or consular queries] or send email to sscons.tokyo@mea.gov.in"

Indian Embassy in Israel has also released notices asking Indians to restrict all non-essential travel out of Israel. The Indian Embassy in Israel has also tweeted: "All Indian nationals in #Israel are requested to avoid non-essential travel out of Israel. Travel to #India for one week, starting 22 March will not be possible. This is a temporary measure, which is being reviewed regularly at the Ministerial level."

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has also issued hiplines numbers and email Ids for assistance. The Indian embassy in Hanoi tweeted, "Embassy of India, Hanoi: Dr Ch V Sastry, SS (Consular) mob: +84-914991424/+84-948853067 email: cons.hanoi@mea.gov.in Consulate General of India, Ho Chi Minh City: Shri Sumit Chaudhary mob: +84-917180776 email: cons.hcm@mea.gov.in" (ANI)

