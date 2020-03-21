COVID-19: Clashes erupt in Dum Dum central jail between inmates, police

Dum Dum central jail inmates in Kolkata allegedly set prison property on fire after clashes erupted between police and inmates over not being allowed to meet their families in the view of COVID-19 scare on Saturday.

Many fire tenders have rushed to the prison facility and are trying to get the fire under control.

Speaking to ANI a fire official said, "We are trying to douse the fire. We are unable to get full access to the prison still we are trying and have called more fire tenders." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.