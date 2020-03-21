Left Menu
No fine on violating 'Janata Curfew': Delhi Police over 'fake' notice

Delhi Police on Saturday dismissed claims that Rs 11,000 fine would be imposed on those who violate the 'Janata Curfew', an initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Saturday dismissed claims that Rs 11,000 fine would be imposed on those who violate the 'Janata Curfew', an initiative announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. "We have spotted this fake notice being circulated purportedly issued by Delhi Police. We have not issued any such advisory on imposition of a fine on March 22. Please tell your family and friends that this is false and fake," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi tweeted along with a picture of the fake notice.

The response of Delhi Police came after a notice made rounds on social media stating that on March 22, 2020, those who are found to be roaming around in the national capital without a big reason, those opening shops or those trying to go outside the city, they will be fined by Rs 11,000 as roaming outside will lead to nothing but spreading of the virus even more. However, Delhi Police has called it a fake notice. The DCP South Delhi further wrote, "Let's make #JanataCurfewMarch22 a success."

The Prime Minister has also given a call for a 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak to prepare for challenges of the future. It has called upon the people to express their gratitude those who were working tirelessly in medical and service-oriented professions in the time of difficulty. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus now stands at 271 in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

