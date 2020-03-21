Left Menu
J-K Administration cancels gazetted holidays of officials in view of COVID-19

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Saturday issued an order which specified the cancellation of gazetted holidays and leaves for the officers in view of the challenge of containing COVID-19 pandemic.

  Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  Updated: 21-03-2020 23:07 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 23:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Saturday issued an order which specified the cancellation of gazetted holidays and leaves for the officers in view of the challenge of containing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Under Section 33 and 34 of The Disaster Management Act 2005, directions are made that officers of Essential or Emergency Services and those dealing with the measures for tackling the spread of coronavirus should not avail any Gazetted/Restricted Holiday or leave. Private persons/organisations requisitioned to assist such authorities should also comply," Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, District Magistrate, Srinagar, and Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in a government order.

Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 283 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country so far. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

