Arms smuggler arrested from Barasat by WB police

An arms smuggler was arrested with 5 revolvers and 16 round bullets from here on Saturday by the police.

The smuggler was identified as Bapi Mandal and he was arrested from the Kaisha Masjid area of the district.

"The district police officers made the arrest after being informed of the arms smuggler by sources. The interrogation is going on. We will present him before the Barasat district court tomorrow and seek 10-days police remand," Barasat Superintendent of Police Avijit Banerjee said. (ANI)

