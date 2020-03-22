Left Menu
Anti-CAA protesters continue sit-in amid 'Janata Curfew' in Lucknow

The Janata Curfew is being observed by the people in Lucknow, however, the anti-CAA protesters at Ghanta Ghar continued with their sit-in.

Visual from anti-CAA protest site at Ghantaghar in Lucknow on Sunday. photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Janata Curfew is being observed by the people in Lucknow, however, the anti-CAA protesters at Ghanta Ghar continued with their sit-in. "I am seeing that people are cooperating on their own. People are confined to their homes and there is minimal traffic outside, meanwhile, adequate presence of police forces is to ensure that in case of any need or emergency we can attend to it," said Commissioner of Police, Sujeet Pandey on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters sitting at the state capital's Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) were also seen wearing masks and maintaining distance at the protest site. While many anti-CAA protests, around the country, have been temporarily called off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic the Lucknow protesters are continuing with their protest

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 324. Out of these, 296 are active coronavirus cases, 23 are cured/discharged cases, four people have died and one case pertains to migration of COVID-19 patient.

The 'Janata curfew' is being observed around the country from 7 am till 9 pm today. The Prime Minister had on Thursday urged citizens to remain at their homes as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

