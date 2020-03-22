Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 : Do not believe in rumours, says Punjab govt

The Punjab government on Sunday advised people not to believe in rumors and take all preventive steps in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 16:02 IST
COVID-19 : Do not believe in rumours, says Punjab govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government on Sunday advised people not to believe in rumors and take all preventive steps in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. "Till March 31, all the non-essential establishments including Offices, Schools, Colleges, factories and other business establishments, etc shall remain closed. All public transport shall also remain suspended," the statement from the state government read.

However, essential services including vegetable shops, ration shops, and chemists, etc shall remain open. "People are advised not to believe in rumors and take all preventive steps as being communicated from time to time. All are also advised to stay indoors and not to come out unless there is urgency," the statement read.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.

India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Patriots to Tampa: 'You got a great one' in Brady

The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, thanking quarterback Tom Brady for his years of excellence and telling his new city they are gaining a treasure. THANK YOU TOM, the ad s...

Toyota to stop output at 1 vehicle production line in Japan due to COVID-19

Toyota Motor Corp on Sunday said it would suspend production on one of its vehicle production lines at a plant near its headquarters in Japan through Wednesday, after a second plant worker tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.In a stateme...

Coronavirus outbreak: HMSI shuts all four manufacturing plants

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Sunday announced suspension of operations across its all four manufacturing plants in the country with immediate effect in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The well-being of employees and all ...

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries: Kejriwal.

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020