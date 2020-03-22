Maoist rebels kill 17 Indian police in ambush - senior officer

Hundreds of Maoist rebels killed 17 policemen in an ambush on a patrol in eastern India, a senior police officer said on Sunday, in the deadliest attack reported in the region this year. The attackers struck in a remote and forested area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday, the inspector general of the state's police force, P. Sundarraj, said.

"There was a heavy exchange of fire," he told Reuters The far-left guerrillas have been fighting in eastern, central and southern forest areas since the 1960s, demanding more rights for the poor and for tribal groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.