Jharkhand goes under lockdown till March 31 to curb corona spread

Jharkhand government on Sunday announced a lockdown in the state till March 31 in wake of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, said government officials. During the lockdown, the movement of all public transport is prohibited and all shops, commercial institutions, offices, factories, godowns, weekly markets will remain closed.

Moreover, all places of worship will stay closed for devotees during this period. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday confirmed 360 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals."Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 360 (including 41 foreign nationals), as on March 22 at 6.30 pm," said an official from the Ministry of Health and Family WelfareThe official also said that of the 360 people, 24 people have been cured and discharged.Till now, seven deaths due to coronavirus have been reported, the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.