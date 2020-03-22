Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand goes under lockdown till March 31 to curb corona spread

Jharkhand government on Sunday announced a lockdown in the state till March 31 in wake of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, said government officials.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 22:57 IST
Jharkhand goes under lockdown till March 31 to curb corona spread
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand government on Sunday announced a lockdown in the state till March 31 in wake of the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, said government officials. During the lockdown, the movement of all public transport is prohibited and all shops, commercial institutions, offices, factories, godowns, weekly markets will remain closed.

Moreover, all places of worship will stay closed for devotees during this period. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday confirmed 360 positive cases of coronavirus in the country including foreign nationals."Total number of confirmed cases so far in the country is 360 (including 41 foreign nationals), as on March 22 at 6.30 pm," said an official from the Ministry of Health and Family WelfareThe official also said that of the 360 people, 24 people have been cured and discharged.Till now, seven deaths due to coronavirus have been reported, the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

Qatar will provide 150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.QNA said this package aims at alleviating the suffering of the Palest...

Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on...

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Con...

French fashion labels Saint Laurent, Balenciaga to make coronavirus face masks

High-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis, their French parent group Kering said on Sunday. Dwindling stocks of protective gear across France have anger...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020