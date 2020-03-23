Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow suspended due to coronavirus outbreak

The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR protestors at Ghantaghar in Lucknow on Monday temporarily suspended their agitation due to the government's orders issued after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:27 IST
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow suspended due to coronavirus outbreak
Visual from the empty anti-CAA protest site in Lucknow on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, NRC and NPR protestors at Ghantaghar in Lucknow on Monday temporarily suspended their agitation due to the government's orders issued after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. "The anti-CAA, NRC and NPR protest in Lucknow's Ghantaghar has come to an end," Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Sujeet Pandey said.

However, the women have symbolically left behind the stage set up for the demonstrations and their dupattas (stoles) as a mark of their protest. In a letter written to the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, the women's body leading the protests said that the demonstrations will resume as soon as the government withdraws the orders issued to combat the COVID-19 situation in the country.

It has also requested the administration to leave the stage constructed at the protest site untouched. Many anti-CAA protests, around the country, have been temporarily called off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Uttar Pradesh government has put 16 districts under total lockdown till April 25, which include Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Khiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit, and Saharanpur. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India so far has 396 confirmed cases of the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Minor raped, murdered in UP's Hamirpur

A minor was allegedly raped and then murdered by inserting a sharp object inside her mouth in Uttar Pradeshs Hamirpur on Sunday. The victims family and other villagers claim that it was gangrape. However, the police investigation is underwa...

No denial of coronavirus tests for illegal immigrants says Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that illegal and undocumented immigrants, including from India, would not be denied from a test for the novel coronavirus which has infected over 300,000 globally. The United States currently has some 11 m...

Opera Singer Placido Domingo tests positive for COVID-19

Celebrated Opera singer Placido Domingo has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The 79-year-old Spanish tenor revealed his diagnosis on his Facebook page. I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive ...

Domestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus curbs tighten

Airlines cancelled more flights on Monday, as Australia and New Zealand warned against non-essential domestic travel, the United Arab Emirates UAE halted flights for two weeks and Singapore and Taiwan banned foreign transit passengers in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020